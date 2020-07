10:30 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Watch: NFL's Julian Edelman, ESPN get it right on anti-Semitism Read more Professional sports industry needs to take on anti-Semitism as Julian Edelman, ESPN have, says former MK Dov Lipman and HonestReporting. ► ◄ Last Briefs