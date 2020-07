10:29 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 'If protesters had been haredim, not many heads would remain intact' Former Minister Chaim Ramon addressed the Leftist demonstration in central Jerusalem yesterday on Galei Yisrael. "I saw the demonstration yesterday' if the demonstrators yesterday had been haredim, not many heads would have remained intact. I recognize in these demonstrations what preceded Rabin's assassination," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs