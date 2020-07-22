Man arrested on suspicion of stealing yacht from Tel Aviv marina

Last night, the Tel Aviv District Maritime Police managed to thwart an attempted theft of a luxury yacht docked at Tel Aviv port.

Police chased the stolen yacht and at a distance of 4 nautical miles from shore managed to disable the stolen yacht propeller and thus thwart its theft. The suspect resisted the arrest and threatened the officers with a knife he had in his possession. The police managed to fend off the suspect, causing him to fall overboard into the water where they managed to take control of him.

This morning, the suspect will be brought to Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a hearing on extending his remand.