Watch: Demonstrator throws smoke grenade at police officers

The police clarified that last night they allowed all protesters to express their protest in the area of Paris Square and the demonstration lasted for several hours.

A handful of protesters violated public order and even threw a smoke grenade at police officers. The demonstrators were disturbing local residents, so around 01:00 they were asked to evacuate the junction. After they were not obeyed, evacuation and dispersal of the protesters began.

34 suspects were arrested or detained on suspicion of various offenses of disturbing public order and assaulting police officers.

In addition, police note, "enforcement was carried out" against protesters not wearing face masks.