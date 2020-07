08:31 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20 MK Kellner to head lobby to 'fight delegitimization and anti-Semitism' This morning a lobby was established to "fight delegitimization and anti-Semitism" led by Likud MK Ariel Kellner. In coming days, Kellner will begin a series of meetings and moves ahead of the lobby's first convening, "to examine operative ways to address the issue." ► ◄ Last Briefs