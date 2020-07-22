PA urges UN to support Quartet-led coalition for Mideast peace

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday urged the United Nations to support the international coalition led by the Quartet that aims at finding a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question, the Xinhua news agency reported.

During a meeting in Ramallah, PA cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh urged United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, to support the PA call for a new international coalition and a peace conference that includes all parties, based on international laws, legitimacy and UN resolutions.