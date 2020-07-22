|
News Briefs
Assad and allies win majority in parliamentary elections
Syria's ruling Baath party and its allies have won a majority in parliamentary elections held across government-held areas of the war-torn country, results announced Tuesday showed, according to AFP.
In a widely expected victory in a vote labelled a "farce" by the exiled opposition, President Bashar Al-Assad's party and allied candidates on the "National Unity" list took 177 seats out of 250 in Sunday's polls.
