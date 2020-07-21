Ukrainian police storm bus & release hostages, no injuries reported

Police in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk have brought a hostage crisis to a conclusion by storming the bus on which the hostages were being held and freeing them, the BBC reports.

No injuries have been reported, and the gunman has been arrested.

20 hostages were originally being held on the bus, although three were released shortly before the police stormed the bus.

Police stated that the gunman lobbed a grenade at them earlier in the evening, but it did not explode.

The man, named as Maksym Kryvosh, a Russian national, is reportedly mentally ill, and had been demanding as a condition for the hostages' release that top Ukrainian politicians "admit that they are terrorists."