Coca-Cola sales drop 28% during pandemic period

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola has reported a 28 percent drop in global sales during the second quarter, NY Post reports.

The company attributes its loss in revenue to closures of restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, which account for around 50 percent of the company's sales.

Other food companies, however, have been doing well during the pandemic period, with people hunkering down at home stocking up on perceived essentials - including snack foods (and apparently not including Coca-Cola...) Nestle, for example, has recorded a significant uptick in sales during the earlier part of 2020.