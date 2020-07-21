Minister Amir Peretz: 'Reducing minimum wage not on gov't agenda'

Minister for Industry & Economy Amir Peretz (Labor) has clarified that, "A reduction of the minimum wage is not on the [government's] agenda. Precisely at this time, during the coronavirus crisis, we need to be doing what we can to support the weaker members of society, rather than adding to their distress."

Peretz added that, "We absolutely must not seek solutions that come at the expense of the vulnerable among us. We should be doing exactly the opposite - raising the minimum wage in order to boost purchases and support the economy. There are enough ways of helping businesses without resorting to such measures."