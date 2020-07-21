|
22:20
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Poll: A third of Americans believe virus stats are inflated
A poll taken this week shows that over 30% of Americans believe that official statistics related to the coronavirus epidemic are inflated, The Guardian reports.
The poll, commissioned by Axios-Ipsos, found that "most Americans believe others are making the pandemic worse."
Those who distrust official reporting on the virus are also more likely to vote Republican than Democrat.
Last Briefs