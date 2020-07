22:08 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 INTO THE FRAY The perverse paradox of Jewish “liberals” Read more Israel should be a source of pride for all Jews—but particularly for Jews who espouse liberal values of tolerance and liberty. Yet this not the case. This is the puzzling and perturbing paradox of liberal Jewry. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs