News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Ukrainian crazy takes 20 hostage till politicians admit to being terrorists
A presumed mentally ill man has taken around twenty people hostage on a bus in Ukraine, the BBC reports.
Police are at the scene, in the city of Lutsk, and are attempting to talk to the man and resolve the crisis.
Apparently, the man is demanding that certain senior Ukrainian politicians admit to being terrorists.
Police have cordoned off the city center and residents have been told not to venture outside. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
