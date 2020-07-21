Greta Thunberg awarded 1m Euro prize, donates it to climate change projects

Greta Thunberg has been awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, the BBC reports.

The prize is awarded annually, and aims to "recognize people, groups of people and/or organisations from all over the world whose contributions to mitigation and adaptation to climate change stand out for its novelty, innovation and impact."

The Prize's judges described Thunberg as "one of the most remarkable figures of our days."

Thunberg responded that she was "extremely honored to receive" the prize and that she would donate the prize money - one million Euros - to projects that combat "the climate and ecological crisis."

Last year, Thunberg was chosen as Time Magazine's Person of the Year, and she has also been nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize.