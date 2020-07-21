MK Arbel to Foreign Minister: Stop EU meddling in Area C

MK Moshe Arbel has submitted an urgent inquiry to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, titled, "Prevention of Illegitimate Foreign Meddling in Area C."

"This week, the European Union committed to transferring six million Euros to the Palestinian Authority, for the purposes of construction in Area C," Arbel wrote. "This transfer has not been authorized by Israel, as we had demanded.

"I would like to ask: How is the Foreign Ministry planning to prevent this foreign meddling that benefits only one side, and is designed to establish facts on the ground?" Arbel asked.