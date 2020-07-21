UK committee: Russian influence in UK is 'the new normal'

The United Kingdom's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has published a report on Russian influence in Great Britain, concluding that "immediate action" was needed in order to deal with the "influence campaigns" being waged by the Russian government, the BBC reports.

The ISC investigated disinformation campaigns, cyber attacks, and the activities of Russian expatriates in the UK, and noted that it withheld certain parts of its conclusions from the public, due to fears that Russia could make use of the findings for its own nefarious ends.

According to the Committee, Russian influence in the UK has become "the new normal" and the UK is a "top Western intelligence target," not far behind the UN and the US.

It also accused the government of having "[taken] its eye off the ball," to which a government spokesman replied that the government was "fully aware of the significant and enduring threat" Russia poses to state security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the report "Russophobia."