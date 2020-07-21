Finance Min's wife threatens libel suit vs. Zohar, who refuses to respond

Following an argument yesterday between Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and coalition chairman Miki Zohar, in which they traded insults regarding the business dealings of their respective family members, Katz's wife sent a letter of warning to Zohar, threatening to file a libel suit against him unless she received an apology for his words, within 48 hours.

In response, Zohar said this evening that, "I'm not going to reply to this nonsense. Right now I'm dealing solely with matters of importance for the citizens of Israel during the coronavirus crisis."