19:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 US charges Chinese nationals with COVD-19 research theft The Department of Justice has charged two Chinese nationals with stealing valuable information from businesses and government organizations, including COVID-19 research, in an elaborate hacking scheme that has gone on for a decade. The total worth of the stolen information equals hundreds of millions of dollars.