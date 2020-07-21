Naftali Bennett: 'Religious-Zionists will rally around the flag'

At a meeting with the heads of relgious-Zionist youth movements and institutions, former Minister of Defense and Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett expressed confidence that those in attendance would play a critical role in combating the coronavirus crisis.

"This is a crucial time for religious-Zionists to rally around the flag," Bennett said.

"I have no doubts regarding the strength of the religious-Zionist public that is used to national missions. We must make significant contributions at this time to Israeli society at large in coping with the economic crisis that we all face."