News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Social worker: '9 years experience, 3 degrees, minimum salary'
Social worker Nitza Kamil expressed her frustration at the minimal compensation she receives as a social worker in an interview on Radio 103 FM.
"I have nine years of experience, three degrees, completed all the continuing education programs, and yet I have received nothing more than a minimal salary increase," she said.
"Why has the social workers' strike already gone on for sixteen days while the nurses' strike lasted less that twenty-four hours before their demands were met? We represent a population that has no voice."
"We are demanding an immediate wage increase together with intensive discussions on the subject of wage reform," Kamil added.
These demands come at a time when the need for social services is rising due to the coronavirus epidemic.
