18:23
News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Bennett praises selection of Barbash as corona project director
Former Defense Minister and Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennet has praised the selection of Professor Gabi Barbash as corona crisis project director.
"An excellent appointment! He's the right man for the job," Bennett said.
Bennett's input is significant since in a recent poll of the Israeli public he was rated the most capable member of the Knesset, including the prime minister, to lead the nation's management of the corona crisis.
