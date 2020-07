18:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Germany: Synagogue shooter starts trial with racist rant Read more Man who killed 2 in attempt to storm synagogue on Yom Kippur tells court Germany replaced him with Muslims and Africans. ► ◄ Last Briefs