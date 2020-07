17:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Watch: Israeli military looks to upgrade its helicopter fleet Read more IDF eyeing US-made CH-53K military helicopters to replace its aging fleet of 50-year-old CH-53 helicopters. ► ◄ Last Briefs