'Corona tracking ineffective and a security risk'

Former General Security Service operative Menachem Landau has criticized continued use of the General Secuirty Service's tracking system. "This system is meant for tracking terrorists, not civilians," Landau said.

"This tracking system is ineffective and its continued use is a security risk since the technology behind it is exposed.The less we use the system, the better," Landau added.

"At the same time, those who say this tracking system poses a risk to democracy have exaggerated," Landau reassured in closing.