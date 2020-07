17:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Rabbis pray at Western Wall to remove coronavirus decree The Chief Rabbis of Israel are leading prayers at this hour at the Western Wall for removal of the coronavirus pandemic. Judaism holds that whatever happens in this world does not happen by chance but is a decree from God and therefore we must beseech God to remove the coronavirus decree. ► ◄ Last Briefs