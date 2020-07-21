'Increase Israeli youth's awareness of 8 million Diaspora Jews'

Minister of Diaspora Affair Omer Yankelevich believe than an important part of her mission is to increase Israeli youth's awareness of the 8 milllion Jews who live in the Diaspora and to increase opportunities for contact with them.

In a meeting with activists from Zehut, an organization that focuses on strenghtening Jewish-Zionist identity throughout the nation of Israel, Yankelevich suggested that schools in Israel find matching schools in the Diaspora for the purpose of solidifying the ties that bind Jews together from around the world.