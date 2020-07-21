Rafael sells NIS 200 in defense technology and weapons to US, Europe

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has received orders totaling NIS 200 for American fighter plane electro-optical systems and for spike missiles bought by European countries. Spike missiles also benefit from electro-optical systems that achieve pinpoint accuracy when launched from land, sea, or air platforms.

34,000 spike missiles have already been supplied to more than thirty countries, including nine European Union and Nato nations. 6,000 of these missiles have been launched, whether in training exercises or in actual battlefield situations.