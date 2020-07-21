DM Benny Gantz promises more money to social workers

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has promised striking social workers after a meeting with their representatives that their concerns about increased pay and violence on the part of their clients are being addressed.

"The strength of a society is judged by how it takes care of its weak," Gantz said.

"Social work is also a profession in which its practioners should take pride with fair compensation, a safe work environment, and opportunity for advancement.The government will continue to work until we find resolve these issues," he added.