Jewish Agency: 250K Jews will immigrate to Israel in next few years

The Jewish Agency predicts that a quarter of a million Jews will immigrate to Israel in the next few years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rav Ariel Bareli, the rabbi of Beit El, enthusiastically welcomed this development.

"There are hundreds residentail units presently under construction in Beit El," the rabbi said. "This is a one-time opportunity to welcome with open arms an organic community that will come to Israel and be able to continue the same community life they enjoyed in the Diaspora together with us here," he added.

Beit El is an orthodox community located thirty kilometers north of Jersusalem in the Binyamin sector of Samaria.