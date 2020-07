15:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 'The police feel that the ultra-orthodox have no rights' Knesset member Yisrael Eichler (Agudat Yisrael) has spoken out regarding police violence towards the ultra-orthodox sector. "Anyone who has encountered the police during a demonstration has been met by a bad officer and never a good officer. The police feel that the ultra-orthodox have no rights. Today I better understand demonstrations of Ethiopians," Eichler said. ► ◄ Last Briefs