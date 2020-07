15:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Residents of Rehavia, Talbiyeh petition High Court against protests About 50 residents of the Rehavia and Talbiyeh neighborhoods petitioned the High Court to limit the demonstrations that take place near the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs