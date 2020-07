14:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Military court gives life sentence to terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld The Ofer military court sentenced the terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld to life imprisonment. In addition, the court ordered that compensation be given to Fuld's family. ► ◄ Last Briefs