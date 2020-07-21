Jerusalem Planning Cmte decides on Purple Line light rail route

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee, headed by Adv. Amir Shaked, has decided on the route of the purple line of the light rail in Jerusalem.

The route is about 12 km long and includes about 18 stations, including 11 stations shared with other lines. This is the only east-west line that will serve important centers in the city, including Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, Malcha Mall and the Talpiot area. The line will connect partly to lines that have already been approved (the red line at Hadassah Ein Kerem, the blue line in the Malcha neighborhood, the green line in Talpiot).