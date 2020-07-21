12:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 IDF Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Lockdown on IDF being considered Colonel Noam Fink, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, participated today in the discussion of the committee headed by MK Ofer Shelach on the IDF's response to the coronavirus.



"There are currently 845 active Corona patients in the IDF. Almost everyone is in light condition. "Most of the soldiers are in a facility in Ashkelon, which is a recovery village commanded by the medical corps. On Thursday, another facility was opened in Olga because of the increase in infections."



He added: "The chief of staff's policy now is exits in closed units one every 25 days, but a full lockdown in the IDF is also being considered."