12:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 3 year old in critical condition after near drowning in Gush Etzion A 3-year-old girl nearly drowned in a pool in a private home in the Gush Etzion Regional Council. MDA medics who were called to the scene performed resuscitation operations on her and when her pulse returned, she was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in critical condition while unconscious.