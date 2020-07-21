|
10:05
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Tira resident arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting minors
A 34-year-old resident of the Arab city of Tira was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against four minors aged 7-9 while they were in dressing rooms in a spa in the center of the country.
The suspect was arrested and brought for questioning at the police station and his detention was extended until tomorrow, when another hearing will be held to extend his detention.
