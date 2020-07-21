Samaria Council head: No better time than now to apply sovereignty

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said that Israel is missing an opportunity to apply sovereignty.

"All governments are now engaged in eradicating the coronavirus and the last thing they will deal with is the application of sovereignty here in Judea and Samaria. The US president is up to his neck in issues related to coronavirus and is also preparing for elections in November. There is no more fitting time than now."

"I call on the PM to apply sovereignty here and now. No more talk and certainly no more election promises," the head of the Samaria Council added.