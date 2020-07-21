|
Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Lone soldiers promised free degree, but there's no money to fund it
The IDF promised lone soldiers that after the service they would receive a free degree in the "Dimensions for Studies" program.
Now the program has been frozen because no money can be found for it. On Galei Tzahal, it was reported that thousands of lone discharged soldiers who were expecting scholarships would not receive them and some would give up studies next year because they would not be able to finance themselves.
