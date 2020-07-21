|
08:27
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Due to exercise, no bathing between Rosh Hanikra and Gesher Haziv
A military exercise will begin today in the evening in the Western Galilee region. The exercise will end tomorrow (Wednesday) in the morning. As part of the exercise, there will be lots of traffic of security forces, as well as echoes of explosions and light from fire in the coastal area.
During the exercise, it will not be allowed to bathe on the coastal strip between Rosh Hanikra and Gesher Haziv.
