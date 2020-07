08:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 EU leaders agree on fund for countries hit hard by coronavirus EU leaders have agreed on a € 750 billion recovery fund for countries hard hit by the coronavirus. An additional budget of € 1.82 trillion was approved for the next seven years. ► ◄ Last Briefs