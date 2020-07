08:22 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 John Bolton: There is disagreement, Kushner trying to preserve plan Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, referred on Galei Tzahal to Prime Minister Netanyahu's non-application of sovereignty.



"Clearly there is disagreement, Jared Kushner is still trying to preserve his peace plan and is concerned about a unilateral move, or American recognition of such a move. The next few months are an optimal time for Israel to work to advance its security interests," Bolton said.