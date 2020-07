08:20 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Corona Cmte will lose authority to cancel gov't restrictions The Corona Committee will soon be empowered to approve or revoke restraining orders issued by the government, Kan reported.



According to the draft "Great Corona Law" obtained by the channel, the authority to approve or revoke the restraining orders will be divided between four different committees. This means that soon the government will no longer need to go through the Corona Committee.