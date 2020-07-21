|
Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Former Nazi guard apologizes to Holocaust victims
A 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard on Monday apologized to Holocaust victims at a Hamburg court, ahead of the verdict in a high-profile trial over his complicity in World War II atrocities, AFP reports.
"Today I would like to apologize to those who went through the hell of this madness, as well as to their relatives. Something like this must never happen again," said Bruno Dey from the dock.
