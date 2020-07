The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday recorded 468 new cases of COVID-19 in its territories, raising the total number to 10,520, the PA “health ministry” said.

"Since March 5, the health ministry has recorded 10,520 cases, including 66 deaths and 2,095 recoveries, and 8,359 others are receiving medical care," the ministry said in a press statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.