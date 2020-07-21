Education Minister: The school year will start on time

Education Minister Yoav Galant stated on Monday evening that the next school year will begin as scheduled, despite the coronavirus crisis.

"I say here to the citizens of the State of Israel, the school year will open on September 1. Period. We have a plan, I sat for long hours with the Minister of Finance, he is a partner in the matter. I found partners in the local government and the teachers' union, as well as a Prime Minister who leads the process," Galant said in an interview with Channel 12 News.