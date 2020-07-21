|
05:17
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Far-left French politician accuses Jews of killing Jesus
Far-left French politician Jean-Luc Melenchon accused Jews of deicide, or being responsible for the death of Jesus, during a television interview, JTA reported on Monday.
Melenchon, the founder of the democratic socialist La France Insoumise, or Unsubmissive France party, and a member of the National Assembly, made the remarks on Thursday in an interview on the French BFM-RTL TV news channel.
Last Briefs