04:12
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Education Ministry to probe prom which violated COVID-19 orders
The Ministry of Education will launch a probe into a graduation party that was held at the Hebrew Gymnasium in Jerusalem with the participation of more than 100 students, in contravention of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.
The Education Ministry will review the incident and the violation of the coronavirus restrictions. Police are also considering opening their own investigation on suspicion of violating regulations.
