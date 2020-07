03:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 The world’s biggest Yeshivah is set to open its doors Read more 50,000 Yeshivah students worldwide will unite in joint learning in 'Bizchus Hatorah' - Dirshu’s international program ► ◄ Last Briefs