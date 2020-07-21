Complaint filed against Joint List MK

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) on Monday evening wrote a letter of complaint against MK Ofer Cassif (Joint List). The letter was addressed to the chairwoman of the Knesset Ethics Committee, MK Tali Ploskov (Likud).

Sofer’s letter followed Cassif’s call for a civil uprising during a radio interview. "MK Ofer Cassif’s call is a call for rebellion within the meaning of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of 5 years in prison," wrote Sofer.