Tamuz 28, 5780 , 20/07/20
Hamas calls for national struggle against home demolition
The Hamas terrorist organization called on Palestinian Arab residents of Judea, Samaria and Eastern Jerusalem to participate in a "national struggle" against the IDF's demolition of the homes of convicted terrorists.
A statement by the group said the demolitions were an "expression of Israel's annexation plan by way of forcing Palestinians from their lands and changing the demographic reality on the ground."
